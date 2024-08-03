TRAFFIC REMINDER: Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct closed until early Monday – and next weekend, too

With the eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct – the eastern extension of the West Seattle Bridge between the 99 overpass and the I-5 interchange – closed all weekend, we’ve been getting reports of big backups on the bridge itself. So we’re reminding you again, if you have to head off-peninsula, you might consider an alternate route, like the First Avenue South Bridge, which can take you to 1st or 4th (and on into SODO from there) or to Michigan and on to I-5. The closure is part of the project to resurface the eastbound SSV – here again, from our story this past Tuesday, is the closure schedule for the next week-plus:

TUESDAY NIGHT (AUGUST 6) – one or two eastbound lanes closed, 7 pm-6 am WEDNESDAY NIGHT (AUGUST 7) – full eastbound closure, 7 pm-6 am THURSDAY NIGHT (AUGUST 8) – full eastbound closure, 7 pm-6 am FRIDAY NIGHT TO MONDAY MORNING (AUGUST 9-12) – full eastbound closure, 10 pm Friday to 5 am Monday

In addition to overnight weeknight closures beyond that, the weekend-closure schedule announced earlier in July (and subject to change) includes:

10 PM Friday, August 16 to 5 AM Monday, August 19: All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane closed.

10 PM Friday, August 23 to 5 AM Monday, August 26: All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane closed.

10 PM Friday, August 30 to 5 AM Tuesday, September 2: All westbound lanes closed.

The westbound side – which is much newer than the eastbound side – is getting repairs, not full resurfacing, so that’s the reason for only one weekend closure. But keep in mind this all could change – we’re publishing updates when available as well as daily info in our weekday morning traffic roundups and weekend morning event lists.