ROAD-WORK ALERT: Dates set for Spokane Street Viaduct repaving closures

We’ve been reporting for two years on the SDOT plan for resurfacing work on the Spokane Street Viaduct – the West Seattle Bridge section east of the Highway 99 overpass – and today, they’ve announced the dates for the closures that’ll be needed to get the work done – both lane closures and full closures of one side of the roadway. SDOT says work will start “as soon as” next Monday (July 29):

This work will require multiple weekend closures of all eastbound travel lanes and one weekend closure of the westbound travel lanes. There will also be overnight closures of one or two lanes at a time on weeknights this summer and fall.

These closures are necessary to repair damaged pavement which is prone to potholes and “alligator skin” cracking. Crews will repave the bridge deck and apply a synthetic polymer sealant to the road surface to help ensure it remains in good condition over time. Crews will also make drainage improvements and bridge deck repairs on the westbound lanes.

Weekend Directional Closures (schedule subject to change):

10 PM Friday, August 2 to 5 AM Monday, August 5: All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane closed.

10 PM Friday, August 9 to 5 AM Monday, August 12: All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane closed.

10 PM Friday, August 16 to 5 AM Monday, August 19: All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane closed.

10 PM Friday, August 23 to 5 AM Monday, August 26: All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane closed.

10 PM Friday, August 30 to 5 AM Tuesday, September 2: All westbound lanes closed.

Weeknight Overnight Lane Reductions:

Crews will close one or two lanes at a time on weeknights between 10 PM and 5 AM starting as soon as July 29, 2024. These weeknight lane closures will continue through the summer and fall of 2024.