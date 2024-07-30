TRAFFIC ALERT: More new details of upcoming Spokane Street Viaduct closures

(SDOT camera view, Monday night)

As reported here, the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project got started last night. Today we have new details from SDOT on the extent of closures planned in the next two weeks.

TONIGHT (JULY 30) – one or two eastbound lanes closed, 7 pm-6 am

WEDNESDAY NIGHT (JULY 31) – full eastbound closure, 7 pm-6 am

THURSDAY NIGHT (AUGUST 1) – full eastbound closure, 7 pm-6 am

FRIDAY NIGHT TO MONDAY MORNING (AUGUST 2-5) – full eastbound closure, 10 pm Friday to 5 am Monday

TUESDAY NIGHT (AUGUST 6) – one or two eastbound lanes closed, 7 pm-6 am

WEDNESDAY NIGHT (AUGUST 7) – full eastbound closure, 7 pm-6 am

THURSDAY NIGHT (AUGUST 8) – full eastbound closure, 7 pm-6 am

FRIDAY NIGHT TO MONDAY MORNING (AUGUST 9-12) – full eastbound closure, 10 pm Friday to 5 am Monday

During all of those closures, SDOT says, the eastbound ramp to northbound 99 will remain open; all eastbound-side ramps beyond that will be closed.

ALSO NOTE: The state will close the Highway 99 tunnel for maintenance 10 pm Friday (August 2) to 6 am Saturday (August 3).