SEATTLE SCHOOL CLOSURES? Superintendent says recommendations won’t be out until October

The Seattle Public Schools Board meeting for August (agenda) is happening right now (livestream here), and it began with an update from Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones on where he’s at with the long-expected plan for closures/consolidations. After reiterating the reasons he believes it’s necessary – including a nine-digit annual budget gap – Dr. Jones offered an updated timeline:

*The week of September 9, an online “hub” will open, a website with an “inventory of buildings” and information on how closures/consolidations might affect families

*After that, they’ll “continue to gather feedback” via meetings and other “engagement” opportunities

*At the September 18 board meeting, Dr. Jones will present an update on the process

*In October, the “preliminary recommendations” for elementary-school closures/consolidations will be presented

*After that, site-based (specific school) hearings will be held

According to the superintendent, the closure/consolidation plan would save $30 million a year. He reiterated, “Maintaining the status quo is simply not an option.”

P.S. After asking a followup question, the school-board director for West Seattle and most of South Park, Gina Topp, announced that her next community meeting will be at 6 pm Wednesday, September 25, at the West Seattle (Admiral) Library, so that’ll be an opportunity to discuss what’s emerged by then.