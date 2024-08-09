COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks + 1 day until Admiral Funktion street party. Can you help? Tasty incentives!

After presenting a holiday parade and three free concerts, the Admiral Neighborhood Association has one more big event ahead this summer – the Admiral Funktion street party, 11 am-8 pm Saturday, August 24, on California SW north of Admiral Way. It’ll have all the things that make street festivals fun – music, food, activities – and since the ANA is a small-but-mighty nonprofit community group, it also needs you! ANA’s Dan Jacobs explains, “We are looking for ‘day of event’ volunteers. Shifts are early morning setup, later evening teardown, and daytime shifts for band/stage support. Besides the thanks of a grateful neighborhood, Mission Cantina and Arthur’s will be offering donations of food/drink items. If interested they can contact us here.” (WSB is media sponsor for Admiral Funktion – we’ll see you there whether you’re volunteering, attending, or both!)