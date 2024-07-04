VIDEO, PHOTOS: Families promenade through North Admiral in 2024 West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade

By our unofficial measure, this was the biggest West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade yet – from the lead SPD motorcycle officers to the last stragglers, participants took more than 19 and a half minutes to pass our camera, about a minute past the previous record, 2019. So we begin with our unedited full-parade video:

We recorded from about a block west of the official gathering spot at 44th/Sunset, where the brief pre-parade program included the National Anthem, sung by Eliza Cooper from Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor):

Pre-parade speeches usually include a West Seattle-residing elected official, and this year it was District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka, who told the crowd he and his wife and their three kids have participated before:

Megan Erb, who organizes the parade for the Admiral Neighborhood Association, had a few words too, including gratitude for parade sponsors:

On with the parade, whose red-white-and-blue-decked participants strolled and rolled along the traditional North Admiral route on the way to nearby Hamilton Viewpoint Park for fun and food:

Councilmember Saka wasn’t the only West Seattle elected official in the parade – we spotted State House Rep. Emily Alvarado, too:

Among other sightings, we noticed a few more parading canines than in past years:

Traffic stopped on California at Atlantic so paraders could cross over to the post-parade park fun:

Sack racing emceed by ANA president Joanie Jacobs had kid and adult groups:

Parade sponsors with activity tables/booths included Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care (WSB sponsor):

Biggest food lineup ever! Among the vendors, Triangle-based Seattle Sorbets:

SPD and SFD were at the park too, and kids got to check out Admiral-based Engine 29, which is traditionally one of the few motorized vehicles in the parade:

The parade was founded by a group of Holy Rosary moms 30 years ago; it’s gone through some coordination changes over the past decade, and this is the first year it’s been an official Admiral Neighborhood Association-presented event. ANA of course had a table at the park too – with info on what’s still to come this summer (three Admiral Music in the Parks concerts starting July 18, the Admiral Funktion block party in August).

Sponsorships matter big time to cover cost of everything from street-use permits to traffic control to portable toilets (longtime WSB sponsor Potter Construction provided those this year!) – if your business or organization can help out next year, contact the ANA!