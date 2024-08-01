WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Last 2024 Admiral Music in the Parks concert – ABBAgraphs at Hamilton Viewpoint Park

6:51 PM: For three consecutive Thursday night, the Admiral Neighborhood Association has brought music to local parks that aren’t often used for sizable events. Tonight’s the final Admiral Music in the Parks show, featuring The ABBAgraphs playing the hits of Swedish supergroup ABBA, at Hamilton Viewpoint Park (1120 California SW).

Most of the band members are West Seattleites, they’ve told the crowd. The city skyline’s in the background, there’s room to dance in the foreground, and all the fun will continue until at least 8 pm, so there’s still time to bring your chair or blanket and join the crowd!

8:04 PM: Show’s over – lively enough that most of the crowd (counted by ANA as 500+) were on their feet dancing to the last song, “Dancing Queen.” We’ll add video and photos after we get back to HQ.