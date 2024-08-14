BIZNOTES: Three Junction updates

Three updates to share:

SHIPSHIP: If you haven’t been to Jefferson Square lately, you might not know that what used to be The UPS Store is still in operation, with a different name. Here’s what they want you to know:

We are thrilled to announce that The UPS Store has transitioned to an independent shipping store under the new name ShipShip! While our name has changed, our commitment remains the same. We’re still locally owned and operated, with the same friendly staff you know and trust.

As part of their transition celebration, they’re offering BOGO on mailbox services – 3-, 6-, and 12-month plans.

HOMESTREET BANK: You have two more weeks to get into the West Seattle branch (41st/Alaska; WSB sponsor) to see their latest local-organization showcase, for West Seattle Food Bank. Earlier this summer, they showcased Menashe and Sons Jewelers for two months, and Jack Menashe returned (below, with HomeStreet’s Sharon Lingbloom and Andrew Tento) to draw a winner for a gift certificate:

Enter the new HomeStreet drawing when you visit and see what WSFB is offering for a donated prize!

EX-SWINERY OWNERS: Kim promised updates after The Swinery closed, and sent this:

Hello, dear friends and customers. We miss you all so much. I want to give you an update. We are now happily settled in, and working at Elliott Bay Brewery on California Ave. We’ve always loved their food, and their staff are so much fun. We are learning a lot of new things and having an amazing time. Please stop by for a bite, delicious beer and a hug.

