BIZNOTE: The Swinery announces it’s closing

After 15 years at 3207 California SW, The Swinery is closing. Its proprietors asked us to publish this announcement:

Dearest customers, it breaks our hearts to announce that the Swinery will be closing March 24th, 2024.

The economy has made it impossible for us to continue.

Since 2009 we have had the pleasure of getting to know you, and watching your families grow.

We will not be leaving our beloved West Seattle, so hopefully we’ll see you around town.

Follow us on Facebook, you never know when or where the Swinery may pop up next for your Cassoulet, sausages etc…

Thank you all for everything,

Kim and Danny