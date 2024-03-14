West Seattle, Washington

14 Thursday

BIZNOTE: The Swinery announces it’s closing

March 14, 2024 3:37 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

After 15 years at 3207 California SW, The Swinery is closing. Its proprietors asked us to publish this announcement:

Dearest customers, it breaks our hearts to announce that the Swinery will be closing March 24th, 2024.

The economy has made it impossible for us to continue.

Since 2009 we have had the pleasure of getting to know you, and watching your families grow.

We will not be leaving our beloved West Seattle, so hopefully we’ll see you around town.

Follow us on Facebook, you never know when or where the Swinery may pop up next for your Cassoulet, sausages etc…

Thank you all for everything,

Kim and Danny

The Swinery’s original ownership founded the butcher shop/eatery in 2009; it’s had much acclaim, and even national-TV spotlights – along the way. Kim – who has worked there since that first year – and Danny bought it in 2018. They’ve turned to community help in recent years, and have had The Swinery on the market, but have now decided to close their doors.

4 Replies to "BIZNOTE: The Swinery announces it's closing"

  • WS Resident March 14, 2024 (3:59 pm)
    Reply

    This is a hard one… my now husband worked there for several years, and I used to often visit him when he was at work. Kim became a close friend and confidant and would let me hang out while I was waiting for my then-boyfriend to finish the last hour of work.  The pandemic made it hard to visit as often, but we would occasionally stop by and chat with Kim and the rest of the gang. The sandwiches and fries were delicious and made with love. The Swinery was like family, and they will be deeply missed in the WS community! The swinery was an important location in my relationship, and this really hurts.

  • WSMom March 14, 2024 (4:23 pm)
    Reply

    We LOVE the Swinery! So sorry to hear that they are closing. Their food is amazing, and they are so, so, so nice. The Swinery will be greatly missed.

  • Jeff March 14, 2024 (4:25 pm)
    Reply

    NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! The single best sandwich shop in all of Seattle. Heartbreaking

  • Paul March 14, 2024 (4:35 pm)
    Reply

    So sorry to hear of another local loss.  I know its so hard to keep doors open for a small business.  

