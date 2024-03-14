BIZNOTE: The Swinery announces it’s closing

After 15 years at 3207 California SW, The Swinery is closing. Its proprietors asked us to publish this announcement:
Dearest customers, it breaks our hearts to announce that the Swinery will be closing March 24th, 2024.
The economy has made it impossible for us to continue.
Since 2009 we have had the pleasure of getting to know you, and watching your families grow.
We will not be leaving our beloved West Seattle, so hopefully we’ll see you around town.
Follow us on Facebook, you never know when or where the Swinery may pop up next for your Cassoulet, sausages etc…
Thank you all for everything,
Kim and Danny
The Swinery’s original ownership founded the butcher shop/eatery in 2009; it’s had much acclaim, and even national-TV spotlights – along the way. Kim – who has worked there since that first year – and Danny bought it in 2018. They’ve turned to community help in recent years, and have had The Swinery on the market, but have now decided to close their doors.
