Power outage in Lowman Beach area

Thanks for the tip. Power’s out for 248 residences in the Lowman Beach area and a bit beyond. One tipster says they “heard a boom” before the outage started around 7:35 pm.
Also heard a loud sound when it happened by the entrance to lincoln park (on beach drive.) Reported it right away but no updates so far.
