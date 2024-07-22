West Seattle, Washington

22 Monday

60℉

Power outage in Lowman Beach area

July 22, 2024 7:49 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

Thanks for the tip. Power’s out for 248 residences in the Lowman Beach area and a bit beyond. One tipster says they “heard a boom” before the outage started around 7:35 pm.

Share This

1 Reply to "Power outage in Lowman Beach area"

  • Mac July 22, 2024 (8:10 pm)
    Reply

    Also heard a loud sound when it happened by the entrance to lincoln park (on beach drive.) Reported it right away but no updates so far. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.