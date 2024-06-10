West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Carport fire in Fauntleroy

June 10, 2024 9:14 pm
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

9:14 PM: This is happening just south of the Fauntleroy ferry dock, in the 9100 block of Fauntleroy Way – a midsize Seattle Fire response is arriving at a house where a resident has reported a carport fire.

9:23 PM: Firefighters have apparently stopped this from becoming a major fire – the precautionarily dispatched fireboat is being cleared to leave.

9:38 PM: They’re starting to dismiss other units too; meantime, the SFD investigator has been summoned to look into how the fire started.

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Carport fire in Fauntleroy"

  • Sarah June 10, 2024 (9:26 pm)
    Traffic is blocked both directions.

  • Bella June 10, 2024 (9:32 pm)
    Could I be smelling this all the way up in Admiral?

    • WSB June 10, 2024 (9:38 pm)
      Not likely – probably more likely one of the big fires elsewhere in the city earlier in the day! (ID, Capitol Hill)

