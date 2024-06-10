UPDATE: Carport fire in Fauntleroy

9:14 PM: This is happening just south of the Fauntleroy ferry dock, in the 9100 block of Fauntleroy Way – a midsize Seattle Fire response is arriving at a house where a resident has reported a carport fire.

9:23 PM: Firefighters have apparently stopped this from becoming a major fire – the precautionarily dispatched fireboat is being cleared to leave.

9:38 PM: They’re starting to dismiss other units too; meantime, the SFD investigator has been summoned to look into how the fire started.