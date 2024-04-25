TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday info + low-bridge closure day 6

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 25.

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE

The West Seattle low bridge is closed for a sixth day, expected to reopen by Monday morning; here’s SDOT info about the closure, including how to get free bus or Water Taxi trips.

SDOT said on Wednesday that “the control system upgrade continues. 90% of the system is in place, and we’re booting up and testing the programmable logic control units one by one.”

ROAD-WORK ALERTS

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues at Delridge/Oregon, down to two lanes for the project’s duration, up to one year.

*Final work on the permanent Highland Park Way/Holden signal is under way, as previewed here. We photographed the crew on Wednesday:

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Cloudy, rain, high in the mid-50s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:01 am, sunset at 8:14 pm.

(Wednesday sunset, photographed by Gene Pavola)

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!