Tree falls on greenway in North Delridge

Thanks to those who have texted and emailed about that tree, toppled onto the northbound side of the 26th Avenue SW neighborhood greenway on the west side of Delridge Community Center. Neighbor Derek says the city has been notified, and notes that this isn’t the first to fall in that spot – another came down in May 2022. (Worth noting with wind in the forecast – if a tree falls onto a street or sidewalk, you can report it to SDOT at 206-684-ROAD, after-hours at 206-386-1218.)