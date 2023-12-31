New Year’s Eve parade, parties, walks, and much more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor – Space Needle illuminated ahead of tonight’s fireworks/lights/drone show)

Wave goodbye to 2023! Here’s what’s happening today and tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

FARE-FREE TRANSIT: Most metro-area transit services are fare-free all day and into the night for New Year’s Eve – here are the details.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering early-winter vegetables and fruit as well as cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

BUSINESS FESTIVAL DURING KWANZAA, DAY 3: 11 am-5 pm, workshops and vendors at the Washington State Black Legacy Institute (2656 42nd SW), as previewed here. See today’s event lineup on this RSVP page.

NEW YEAR’S EVE WALKS: The Emerald City Wanderers again invite you to celebrate on foot. 5K and 10K walks, leaving from St John the Baptist Episcopal Church [3050 California SW]. And hot soup and snacks to help you recover. Start anytime between 3:30 and 6:30 PM; the 10K goes down to Alki and around Duwamish Head and then back up to North Admiral – the 5K goes down through The Junction. No change but donations are welcome. Flashlights are highly recommended.

ASTRA LUMINA: The celestially inspired light show continues on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, opening at 5 pm. Tickets and info here.

NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT PARADE: “HPAC and HPIC will be holding our annual ‘Not so Silent Night’ Parade on NYE. Bring a lantern or lights, your favorite noise maker, family and friends. We’ll meet at Highland Park Corner Store and wander loudly through the neighborhood welcoming 2024. Plan to be at the start point by 6 pm.” (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

’80s PARTY AT THREE 9 LOUNGE: 8 pm-1 am, “Dress in your favorite ‘80s wear to be eligible to win a $100 gift card for the best dressed! Celebration of the Ladies of the ‘80s Playlist – Giveaways throughout the evening – Complimentary Midnight Toast.” (4505 39th SW)

THE ALLEY’S SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ & NYE PARTY: Triangular Jazztet plays The Alley (4509 California SW) as usual, 8-10 pm, but tonight it’s part of the bar’s Black and Gold New Year’s Eve party, also featuring a DJ at 10:30 pm and champagne toast at midnight.

SOUL TRAIN NYE AT REVELRY ROOM/JET CITY LABS: 9 pm-1 am. Info here! Check to see if any tickets remain. (4547 California SW)

PARTY & DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: “New Year’s Eve party & Drag Show at Admiral Pub featuring Jolene Granby, Sid Seedy, & Jizzuhbell Johnson, with VJ Lacefront 9 pm. Free. With free Champagne Toast at Midnight.” (2306 California SW)

‘SEATTLE UNLEASHED’ NYE AT WEST SEATTLE BREWING: 9:45 pm, “untamed energy with an homage to the grunge legends,” party with live music, no cover. (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COUNTDOWN PARTY AT BENBOW ROOM: DJ Tony Goods with ’80s and ’90s throwbacks – party starts at 10 pm at Benbow Room. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

FIREWORKS, DRONE, LIGHT SHOW: The Space Needle will do it again to greet 2024, starting with light shows on the Needle at 10, 10:30, 11, and 11:30, then the fireworks and drone show to welcome the New Year. You can watch from many northeast-facing West Seattle viewpoints and shoreline areas, if you’re not going downtown to experience it close-up.

IF YOU’RE WATCHING ON A SCREEN … look for West Seattle band THEM on the KING 5 broadcast/stream (details in our preview).

SPARKLING CIDER TOAST AT WEST SEATTLE ARCADE: “West Seattle Arcade is hosting a family-friendly New Year’s toast! Open until after the Space Needle fireworks show, (which can be seen from the sidewalk out front), we will provide Martinelli’s sparkling apple juice in champagne flutes to everyone in the arcade at midnight. This is an alcohol-free event.” (2758 Alki SW)

Something to add for NYE? Text us – 206-293-6302! Something further in the future for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!