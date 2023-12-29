CAN YOU HELP? West Seattle pop-up for blood donors starts next week

If you can donate blood, Bloodworks Northwest hopes you will sign up for a spot in their West Seattle “pop-up” starting next week. Here’s the announcement they asked us to share:

The month of January is usually a period of critical blood shortages. People stop donating blood during the holidays and when they get sick during cold and flu season. Blood drives can also get snowed out during the winter months.

More than 50 years ago — on December 31, 1969 — the president of the United States signed a proclamation designating January as National Blood Donor Month. The new monthly observance was meant to honor voluntary blood donors and to encourage more people to give blood at a time when more blood is needed.

This January, the need has never been greater. 1 in 7 people entering a hospital will need blood and local hospitals are at capacity. In fact, blood is being transfused in local hospitals faster than it is being donated. Your donation this month is critical to health of our community.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in West Seattle (4001 44th Ave SW) is hosting West Seattle pop-up blood-donation days on Tuesday, January 2, Wednesday, January 3, Thursday, January 4, Monday, January 8, Tuesday, January 9, and Wednesday, January 10, in the gym. Please sign up to give blood! Appointments required. Bloodworks recently switched to a new appointment portal. If you need help booking your appointment, please e-mail schedule@bloodworksnw.org or call 800-398-7888.

All donors in January can enter to win a $2,000 spa and wellness gift card. For information about eligibility, recent FDA updates, and more, please visit Bloodworks website BloodworksNW.org