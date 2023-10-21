WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Two early-morning coyote sightings

Both of these sightings were reported Friday:

GATEWOOD: From Cathy:

As usual, it happened while walking the dogs early this morning. About 5:15, my dogs were suddenly very alert to another canine crossing 37th Ave SW ahead of us at Willow St. The coyote was also very alert to us, but even moreso to the rabbit flushed between us. This coyote looked to be the same size as in the photo you posted previously from “Rob.” I thought it looked pretty skinny and it didn’t run very far away nor very fast. We entered our yard and it lingered in our neighbor’s bushes across the street. Our neighborhood is rife with wild rabbits and plenty of outdoor cats and fruit trees; it’s a wonder we don’t spot more of the pack.

BEACH DRIVE: From a texter:

Coyote spotted with middle-sized animal hanging out of its mouth, this AM at 6:30 on my way to work. It ran across the street from a house on the water on Beach Drive, toward Jacobson!

As always, we include a note that we publish these sightings for awareness, not alarm, and for education: Here’s the state’s advice on do’s and don’t’s for coexisting with coyotes. (If you’re interested in previous sightings, click on the coverage-category link – “coyotes” – under the headline above.)