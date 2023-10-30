WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Tonight’s trio of decoration spotlights, including a skeleton pirate ship

Three more home displays to show you on this Halloween Eve:

Kristi and Mark sent the video, explaining, “We have been working on our skeleton pirate ship off and on for about 8 years. We’ll have the thunderstorm and the cannons going on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Come find us is you dare! 2652 52nd Ave SW”

This photo from Joanna is a sneak peek:

She explains, “We will have a display in Arbor Heights on Halloween. Address is 9616 39th Ave SW, just past 98th where 39th DEAD ENDS (insert spooky laugh!).”

And here’s David‘s display:

He says, “I think we have a pretty great display at our house, especially at night. It is all sorts and sizes of spiders and webs, along with other inflatables. 4042 55th Ave SW.”

Thanks again for all the tips and pics – see all our spotlights by scrolling through our Halloween coverage archive; most are also in our Halloween Guide (though we’re still catching up with a few to add there too).