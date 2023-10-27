Celebration of Life planned November 18 for Larry J. Richter (1944-2022) and Sherron L. Richter (1945-2023)

Family and friends will gather November 18 to celebrate the lives of Larry and Sherron Richter. Here’s the remembrance being shared with their community:

Larry James Richter

(December 20, 1944 – April 20, 2022)

Larry Richter of West Seattle died peacefully on April 20, 2022 at the age of 77 from Alzheimer’s and prostate cancer. A West Seattle native, he graduated in ‘63 from WSHS and was a member of the ‘61 Metro All-City Championship Golf Team, along with his brother Ed. For his first job, Larry walked down the hill to the golf course to collect balls from the driving range for just pennies a ball. In addition to being an avid golfer since childhood, one of his greatest joys on the golf course was meeting his wife of 57 years, Sherron. Larry enjoyed the outdoors such as boating, camping, fishing, and walking around the neighborhood with his cat Midnight.

Larry’s many accomplishments include playing golf for and graduating from UW, being a C.P.A. and small business owner, YMCA board member, Vietnam vet, but he was most proud of his children, Jen (Jenny) Parker and Katie Demorest, as well as his grandchildren Renee, Rachel, and Kenny. He was a loyal friend and devoted family man who was loved by many.

Sherron Lynn Richter

(May 13, 1945 – June 29, 2023)

Sherron, also a life-long resident of WS, passed away June 29, 2023 after fighting a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 78. While she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, she was ready to join her husband Larry in heaven.

A Chief Sealth HS grad, she had a passion and talent for sewing and arts-n-crafts. She made the cutest fabric dolls and pencil toppers that she sold at local events. Sherron would play an occasional round of golf with friends and family before her MS made that impossible.

Sherron devoted her life to her husband Larry and kids Jenny and Katie, always making them her #1 priority. She was always there to chauffeur her kids, step up as a Girl Scout leader, PTA president, Bluebird leader as well as timing hundreds of hours at swim meets. Sherron helped Larry with his tax business often into the wee hours year after year. Those of us who were lucky enough to know her were loved.

****

A combined celebration of life for Larry and Sherron will be held November 18 at the West Seattle Golf Course at 2 pm. Light appetizers will be served, so please RSVP to Richtercelebration@gmail.com by November 8th. In lieu of flowers, the family has recommended a donation in their honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society or Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.