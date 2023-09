Students at “small but mighty” Sanislo Elementary on Puget Ridge could use your help if you haven’t yet locked down on dinner plans for tonight. Until 10 pm, a portion of proceeds at the Westwood Village MOD Pizza will benefit the Sanislo PTA. Their announcement says, “Families can eat in and mention Sanislo, or order online using the coupon code MODGIVES25, and MOD Pizza will donate to the Sanislo Elementary PTA 25% of the proceeds.”