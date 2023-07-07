Going to ‘ODESZA Presents: The Last Goodbye’? Look for your neighbors in the credits!

That’s the trailer for “ODESZA Presents: The Last Goodbye,” a music documentary playing in theaters worldwide tonight and next Wednesday. It’s not playing in West Seattle but we’re telling you about it because the filmmakers include three locals who sent this to let us – and you – know:

A feature film made by two West Seattleites – Kyle Seago & Andrew Franks – and one White Centerian – Kusanagi – will be playing in theaters all over Seattle (and worldwide in 700 theaters) on Friday, July 7 and Wednesday, July 12.

The film is a concert film/documentary on ODESZA, the Grammy Award-nominated and festival-headlining artist who got their start in Bellingham. The film was primarily shot over three sold-out shows at Climate Pledge Arena in 2022 and features footage from over the past decade telling the story of how ODESZA got their start and rose to international acclaim.

Andrew Franks worked as co-director and editor and is a Riverview resident, Kyle Seago was co-director/producer and also calls Riverview home. Kusanagi was the main director/editor and resides in White Center.

We’ll all be at AMC Southcenter for the 7 pm screening (tonight), but the film is also playing all over town at the SIFF Egyptian, Regal Meridian, AMC Thornton Place, etc.

Tickets can be found at: www.thelastgoodbye.film