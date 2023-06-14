Remembering Dr. Patrick M. Hogan, 1948-2023

Family and friends are remembering Dr. Patrick M. Hogan, who had a longtime dental practice in West Seattle. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing:

Pat died peacefully surrounded by his family May 31, 2023 at the age of 74 due to pancreatic cancer. Born October 25, 1948, in Seattle to Raymond and Kathleen Hogan, he attended Mercer Island High School where he played football and graduated in 1966. Pat graduated Cum Laude from the University of Washington and was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.

In 1971 he married the love of his life, Jan. Pat graduated from the UW School of Dentistry in 1974. After graduation, he spent 3 years as a Captain in the Army Dental Corps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, earning the Army Commendation Medal. While at Fort Bragg, Pat and Jan welcomed their daughter, Kelly, in 1976. They subsequently returned home to Seattle, where Pat began his practice at the West Seattle Dental Center in 1977. Daughter Kyle was born in 1980, and Kacey in 1986. Pat and Jan lived in Burien, West Seattle, and Normandy Park while they raised their three girls.

Pat thoroughly enjoyed serving the West Seattle community as a dentist and treated his patients with a very high level of care, and he was known to follow up with patients in the evenings and on weekends. As Pat stated about his practice, “The true joy of practicing dentistry is in the relationships that you build with your patients. My practice feels very much like a family. We have many patients who started in our practice as children, and are now bringing their children to see us. I can’t express what that type of loyalty means to myself and to my staff.” During his 46 years practicing dentistry, he spent time teaching at the UW School of Dentistry, participating in West Seattle Rotary, and numerous dental study clubs, including the Renaissance Study Club, receiving years of continuing education.

Pat was very active in basketball until “the hips wore out” and was also a “founding father” of Hoopaholics Basketball Camp, which benefits Childhaven. Pat retired from dentistry in 2020 and he and Jan moved to Bainbridge Island. Throughout Pat’s life his passions were his family, basketball, and exploring the waters of Puget Sound and the San Juans in the family’s wooden trawler the “First Light.” Pat is survived by his wife Jan Hogan, brother Tim Hogan (Candy), daughters Kelly Johnston (Scott), Kyle Udo (Chandler), Kacey Lugar (Evan) and six grandchildren: Jane, George, Bennett, Emerson, Ella and Clare. A private celebration of his life will be held for family and friends on June 27.