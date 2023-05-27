COUNTDOWN: One week until our area’s only obstacle-course 5K – and more – at Loop the ‘Lupe 2023!

(WSB file photo from Loop the ‘Lupe)

With relatively few scheduled events this holiday weekend, we’ll be previewing some of what’s ahead in June. First up, Loop the ‘Lupe is just one week away, on Saturday, June 3rd. This fundraiser for Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s social-service community work is the one and only event of its kind – with your participation options including an obstacle course! This time, two options are offered: An “elite wave” for participants 16+, with two extra obstacles, and the “family wave.” Other options: 5K fun run, Senior Saunter, and Youth Dash. It’s one big party, also with live music, BBQ, and a beer garden, at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle, next door to OLG). Event starts are staggered between 11 am and 1 pm. Not registered yet? Go here! (WSB is a community co-sponsor for Loop the ‘Lupe.)

P.S. If you also want to run/walk the July 22nd Float Dodger 5K, you can register for both together right now and get $5 off each event’s registration fee!