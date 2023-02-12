ELECTION 2023: Voting ends Tuesday for housing initiative, King Conservation District

Another reminder that you have until Tuesday to vote in two elections, with separate ballots and voting methods.

SEATTLE I-135: Your mail ballot has just one issue – Seattle Initiative 135, to create a new Public Development Authority to build so-called “social housing.” It is not a levy or bond measure and does not include funding aside from obliging the city to provide “startup support,” with no price tag attached (see Section 12 in the voter pamphlet that’s in your ballot envelope). Our look at I-135 last month is here. This ballot has to either be placed in a King County Elections dropbox no later than 8 pm Tuesday or in the USPS mail in time to be postmarked no later than Tuesday. So far, only 17 percent of ballots citywide have been returned.

KING CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR: This vote is happening online, with three candidates running for one seat on the King Conservation District Board of Supervisors. Two are West Seattleites – incumbent supervisor Chris Porter and Csenka Favorini-Csorba; the third candidate is April Brown. King Conservation District is “a special-purpose district committed to helping people engage in stewardship and conservation of natural resources” with an $8 million budget. This vote is done via online ballot access; find the voting link and candidate info here. Deadline to vote is 8 pm Tuesday.