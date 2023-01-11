TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Wednesday

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, January 11th.

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE

This is the 20th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic.

We’re awaiting word on what’s next after SDOT removed a leaky cylinder Sunday.

SIGNAL CHANGES

We reported Tuesday on what’s happening with 35th/Avalon and two nearby intersections.

WEATHER

Rain returning today, high in the low 50s.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

Reminder that while the low bridge is out of service for surface traffic, free Metro/Water Taxi rides are available via an app.

–Metro is on a regular schedule today but still down buses for repairs (we’ve asked for an update on how many are still out) – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

-WSF’s Triangle Route remains on its two-boat schedule- check here for alerts/updates.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Updating this recent report, five are now live. Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

– the camera at the top.

– the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

– the south route.

– the northbound side at Lander.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.