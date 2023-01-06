West Seattle, Washington

07 Saturday

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: Here’s how app-based free Water Taxi/bus rides will work

January 6, 2023 3:55 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   King County Water Taxi | Transportation | West Seattle news

As promised, SDOT has gone public before week’s end with details of how you can ride the West Seattle Water Taxi and/or Metro buses fare-free for the duration of the low-bridge closure. As SDOT reps told West Seattle Bike Connections on Tuesday, the plan uses the Transit GO app, so if you’re interested, you have to download that if you don’t have it already. Here’s what happens from there, as explained by SDOT:

-Click on “Rewards” and enter code LOWBRIDGE23 to get 1,500 points for your next ride. Please note: there may be a slight delay in these points appearing.

-Tap “Redeem” and then select the free ride of your choice (King County Metro bus or West Seattle Water Taxi).

-Go to “View Ticket” and then confirm your order (required).

-Then, activate your ticket and show it to your transit operator.

-Once your ticket has been used, you’ll automatically be rewarded with another 1,500 points for your next ride. You’ll continue to earn free tickets while this rewards program is in effect.

As for how long that’ll be – how long the low-bridge closure will last – no new info on that. Meantime (as also noted on Tuesday), the funding for the bus/Water Taxi rides is coming from the voter-approved Seattle Transit Measure, a .15% sales tax (15 cents on a $100 purchase).

4 Replies to "LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: Here's how app-based free Water Taxi/bus rides will work"

  • HarbourIslandworker January 6, 2023 (4:04 pm)
    Oh… ok whatever I got the email… still doesn’t do anybody any favors if you work on Harbor Island? Is Metro going to bring back service to that area? Don’t see why they can’t do the loop U-turn or whatever. SDOT wants to call it. For whatever it’s worth I do hope some people find something comfortable in this option but for the majority the bikers they’ll still bike to work for the majority of the drivers they’ll still drive to work. Bus service to Harbor Island is just a failed attempt at actually realizing how people use transportation in the general area. So the people actually being affected by this closure aren’t even being helped. thanks SDOT

  • DC January 6, 2023 (4:09 pm)
    FYI – After clicking on ‘Rewards’ you then have to select ‘More’ and then click ‘Promo Code.’ Only then will it give you the option of entering LOWBRIDGE23.

    • WSB January 6, 2023 (4:10 pm)
      Thanks!

  • Tracey January 6, 2023 (4:40 pm)
    What happens if you don’t use a cell phone?  And no, I’m not kidding.  Some of us remain old school in this inclusive city.

