LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: Here’s how app-based free Water Taxi/bus rides will work

As promised, SDOT has gone public before week’s end with details of how you can ride the West Seattle Water Taxi and/or Metro buses fare-free for the duration of the low-bridge closure. As SDOT reps told West Seattle Bike Connections on Tuesday, the plan uses the Transit GO app, so if you’re interested, you have to download that if you don’t have it already. Here’s what happens from there, as explained by SDOT:

-Click on “Rewards” and enter code LOWBRIDGE23 to get 1,500 points for your next ride. Please note: there may be a slight delay in these points appearing.

-Tap “Redeem” and then select the free ride of your choice (King County Metro bus or West Seattle Water Taxi).

-Go to “View Ticket” and then confirm your order (required).

-Then, activate your ticket and show it to your transit operator.

-Once your ticket has been used, you’ll automatically be rewarded with another 1,500 points for your next ride. You’ll continue to earn free tickets while this rewards program is in effect.