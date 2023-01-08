LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: Next major repair step happening now

(SDOT photos)

SDOT has just sent photos from inside the West Seattle low bridge (aka the Spokane Street Swing Bridge), with word that the next major step in repair work is happening right now. Crews are removing the bridge’s leaky cylinder – after which, SDOT has said, they’ll be able to estimate how long it’ll take to get the bridge back to full service.

This is what SDOT said last week will be done next:

The cylinder will need to be temporarily removed and overhauled off-site. Over the past 10 days, we built and assembled some of the equipment necessary to move the massive cylinder. Once the cylinder is removed, we will re-engineer the bridge’s eastern span to temporarily operate on the single remaining turning cylinder. This work requires reprogramming the control system and testing it to ensure the new configuration is reliable and safe. While the eastern bridge span is running with one cylinder, opening and closing the bridge for passing ships will take about 10 minutes longer than usual.

The bridge has been closed to street and path traffic since December 23rd.

P.S. SDOT director Greg Spotts is play-by-play posting about the removal on Twitter.