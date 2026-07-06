Now that Seattle’s World Cup matches are over, so is the pause on some street work

The sixth and final FIFA World Cup match in Seattle is over – and that means the road-work pause on certain Seattle streets (as shown on this map) is too. Here’s the reminder from SDOT:

Beginning Tuesday, July 7, construction activity on many Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) projects will resume on many city streets and sidewalks following the temporary pause that helped keep Seattle moving during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As projects restart, people traveling around Seattle should expect to see more work zones, lane shifts, and temporary traffic revisions in some areas. We encourage everyone to plan ahead, allow extra travel time where construction is underway, and travel carefully through active work zones.

WHAT TRAVELERS SHOULD KNOW:

As construction resumes, everyone can help keep Seattle moving safely by:

-Following posted signs, detours, and traffic control.

-Allowing extra travel time where construction is underway.

-Slowing down and watching for construction workers, as well as people walking, rolling, and biking near work zones.

-Planning ahead before heading out.

Drivers should also be aware that the first weekend after construction resumes coincides with Revive I-5 work, which is expected to increase traffic on nearby streets and detour routes.

THANK YOU

Thank you to everyone who helped make Seattle’s first FIFA World Cup a success. The temporary construction pause helped keep people and goods moving during one of the busiest periods in the city’s history.

As projects resume, we appreciate your continued patience and care as crews work to deliver transportation improvements that will benefit Seattle for years to come.