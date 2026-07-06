COUNTDOWN: Four days to West Seattle Summer Fest 2026! Four reasons you won’t go thirsty

Just four days until West Seattle’s biggest party of the year fills the heart of The Junction with sights, sounds, shopping, sips, food, fun, and thousands of your neighbors at West Seattle Summer Fest – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (July 10-12). Among this year’s new features – an expanded roster of ways to avoid going thirsty! As always, the Beverage Garden will be up by the main stage, on California north of Oregon. New this year, check out The Porch – an all-ages food and beverage zone on SW Alaska west of California, with beer, wine, cider, and hard agave (all offered at the beverage garden too – the menus for both areas are here). You’ll also be able to enjoy beverages as well as food from The Junction’s year-round restaurants/bars, many of which will have sidewalk cafés – see that list on that same page too. And a free way to stay hydrated is available too – water-refill stations – see the locations on the festival map above, and bring your water bottle (or look for Summer Fest merch). The festival officially starts at 1 pm Friday, but you can get a preview by wandering the streets after they close at 4 pm Thursday, the night that’s become known as Summer Fest Eve. See you there!