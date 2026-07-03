READER REPORT: Neighbor stops apparent attempt to remove Fauntleroy ‘ghost bike’

(WSB photo, June 26)

One week after that gathering in memory of Maridee Bonadea, the 76-year-old bicyclist killed on SW Wildwood southeast of the Fauntleroy ferry dock, a nearby resident says she caught someone apparently trying to remove the roadside “ghost bike” memorial. Emailed by Kristi:

We live near the spot where a cyclist was recently run over and killed on SW Wildwood. We just witnessed a man in a truck cutting the chain off of the ghost bike placed in memory of Maridee Bonadea. When we confronted him to ask what he was doing, he nervously mumbled something about removing the chain from public infrastructure. When we asked if he was there as part of that infrastructure he said he was “the neighborhood.” We’ve lived a half block away for 15 years and have no idea who this was or why he was speaking on behalf of “the neighborhood.” He left in a hurry without taking the bike.

Kristi stayed with the bike until her husband returned with a new lock and chain, which are now in place. The man who took the original ones was in a white Ford Explorer, she reports.