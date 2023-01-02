Remembering E. Lola Shugart, 1923-2022

Friends and family are remembering Lola Shugart. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:

E. Lola Shugart – May 18, 1923 – November 23, 2022

Born in Missouri, Lola Shugart was a long-time West Seattle resident, first in the Admiral district with her husband, Bob, and then for 40+ years in her lime green house on 42nd Avenue SW. In October 2021, she moved to be with family in the Tri-Cities, where she passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Eve.

Lola was known to many in the Junction, including neighbors, Safeway employees, and the tellers at numerous banks! She enjoyed standing at her gate and chatting with passersby, with whom she shared her love of gardening, dogs, cars, and politics. Lola was lively and outgoing, blunt and sometimes cranky, but always true to herself. The neighborhood is a little less colorful without her!

Her local friends would like to thank the staff and volunteers at West Seattle Senior Center and Sound Generations Meals on Wheels, who ensured that Lola was well fed throughout the COVID lockdown. She mentioned many times how much she enjoyed and appreciated your care … and especially the biscuits and gravy!