WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Gusty wind brings down trees

Thanks to everyone who’s sent photos from the aftermath of this morning’s burst of wind. First, the strong wind was relatively brief but brought down trees and limbs. The photo above is from 41st/Thistle, sent by Guillaume Wiatr. And Bill Schrier in Admiral reports a downed tree limbs block SW Holgate street 4500 block and 46th SW at SW Holgate:

Next photo is from an anonymous reader, along 42nd between Juneau & Findlay.

No injuries or major power outages reported so far. There’s been no wind alert, either, but the forecast for Tuesday night warns of guests above 40 mph.