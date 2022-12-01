WEATHER, SCHOOLS, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Icy Thursday

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Thursday, December 1st. Icy weather has led to some changes this morning. (Anything to add? Text/call 206-293-6302)

SCHOOL CHANGES

Several schools and neighboring districts are starting late, as announced last night and this morning. See the updated list here.

WEATHER

The Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect through 4 pm, warning that more snow is possible throughout the day, but so far the main challenge is ice.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro buses are on regular routes and schedules in our area but snow routes in the service’s East Region; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts, and here for weather-related changes.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is back to its full schedule.

-WSF’s Triangle Route is back to 2 boats – check here for alerts/updates.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.