TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Thursday watch, with West Seattle Summer Fest street closures and bus reroutes

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 9, 2026.

WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST STREET CLOSURES, BUS REROUTES

Setup for the Friday-Saturday-Sunday festival in The Junction starts this afternoon, with street closures starting around 4 pm and bus reroutes – detailed here – beginning at 2. The festival will be on California SW from SW Genesee to SW Edmunds, on SW Oregon from midblok west of California to midblock east of it (alley to alley), and on SW Alaska between 42nd and 44th.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Today’s forecast starts as partly sunny, then clearing, high in the mid-70s. Sunrise was at 5:21 am today; sunset will be at 9:07 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule, except for the reroutes starting this afternoon in The Junction, as mentioned above.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

A few from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!