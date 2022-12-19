HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHT: First day with Santa and live music at West Seattle Thriftway

It’s a tradition at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) to feature Santa visits and live holiday music the week before Christmas. That all started today – Santa roamed the store 10 am to 1 pm, and Alex Baird is there playing holiday favorites until 3 pm.

Gary Benson also is performing at Thriftway – here’s the schedule for both musicians, as posted at the store:

And as noted in our Holiday Guide, Santa will be back 4 pm-7 pm Tuesday (December 20) and Thursday (December 22) and 10 am-1 pm Friday (December 23).