GARBAGE/RECYCLING: No pickup again today

The side streets aren’t any better than they were yesterday, so SPU has just announced no garbage/recycling pickup again today:

No residential collection today due to unsafe road conditions. Due to this delay, customers missed this week on Tuesday and Wednesday will be able to set out extra next week at no additional charge. Wednesday customers can pull in their containers for today. We will attempt recycling in the off week.

We will attempt to service Thursday customers tomorrow, weather permitting. Customers should have carts out by 7 am. If Thursday customers are missed tomorrow, pull your containers in and put out double next week. We will attempt Friday customers on Saturday.

Both the North and South transfer stations are open to customers today as well as the South Hazardous Waste Facility.