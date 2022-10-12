WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Walk/Bike/Roll to School Day @ Arbor Heights Elementary

It’s Walk/Bike/Roll to School Day, and Arbor Heights Elementary participated enthusiastically. Some, even on roller skates, like Lilian:

Arbor Heights students were met on arrival by principal Christy Collins and the Junior Seahawk:

Wednesday is early-dismissal day for Seattle Public Schools, so all those riders, walkers, and rollers will be heading home soon.

Thanks to Mary at AHES for inviting us to come cover the event! Story tips are always appreciated, at westseattleblog@gmail.com or, if it’s breaking news/happening now, voice/text our hotline, 206-293-6302.