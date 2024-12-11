Fauntleroy ferry dock meeting, West Seattle Community Orchestras concert, poetry, 17 more reminders for your Wednesday

(Photo by Alice Wheeler, taken near Alki Point)

Here’s our list of what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

DONATION DRIVES: Our Holiday Guide has a long list of ways you can share your bounty this season – from giving the gift of warm clothing to dropping off new, unwrapped toys at Toys for Tots and other collection locations around West Seattle, to monetary donations for students and families in need.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SEAHAWKS LEGENDS: 11 am at the Center for Active Living (California/Oregon), “Meet former players, mascot Blitz and adorable therapy dogs at this fun event at The Center. Whether you’re a longtime “12” or a new fan, this is a chance to get an up-close look at the Seattle Seahawks.”

HOLIDAY ROOM SELFIES: More drop-in DIY photo ops with a holiday backdrop at Curious Kidstuff (4740 California SW), noon – 5 pm.

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: At Southwest Library, 3 pm, for kids ages 1-3. (9010 35th SW)

SANTA HAT NIGHT AT OUNCES: 4-9 pm, wear a Santa Hat at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) and get a drink discount.

TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS AT ARTHUR’S: Second-to-last day for the Admiral District café to pay homage to the 12 Days of Christmas with a different feature starting at 4 pm daily – today the “eleven pipers piping” are celebrated with a craft, making pipe-cleaner snowflakes. See the full list here. (2311 California SW)

HOMEWORK HELP: Volunteer helpers are available 4-7 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center). Learn more about the WS Tool Library in our recent West Seattle Giving Spirit spotlight!

FAUNTLEROY FERRY DOCK COMMUNITY ADVISORY GROUP: All are welcome to sit in on this online meeting with project updates and discussion – 6 pm; go here to register for the link.

MONTHLY CRIBBAGE NIGHT: 6 pm at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), all players welcome, all ages.

FREE GROUP RUN: All year ’round! All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: Second free winter concert by ensembles of the WSCO! (Donations welcome, of course.) 7 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) auditorium.

POETRYBRIDGE: 7 pm monthly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

TRIVIA x 4: Three Wednesday trivia locations: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

WELLNESS EVENT: Kundalini yoga, breath work, meditation at Inner Alchemy studio/sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), 7 pm.

MUSIC BINGO X 2: Two places to play on Wednesdays! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … Or, at Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The mic is yours! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – and if it’s a holiday event, send it for the Holiday Guide – thank you!