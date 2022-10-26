WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Two more boo-tiful displays

Another double spotlight of Halloween decorations tonight …

Thanks to Janet for that photo from 39th SW and SW Charlestown (a neighborhood long devoted to decorating for fall and winter holidays!), near the Charlestown water tower (technically “standpipe”) as shown. Also tonight, Nikki sent photos from 2752 38th SW:

Nikki explains that she was hired “to create and implement this year’s decorations” at this house via her “concierge” company Help is Here.

We still have more decorations to show you in the next few nights! Meantime, the event lists are getting longer in our West Seattle Halloween Guide, with busy days and nights ahead – if you have a public event happening and it’s not listed yet, hurry! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.