TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Thursday, October 27th.

WEATHER

Some sunbreaks, possibly more rain, high around 60, windy tonight.

TRAFFIC NOTES

-Closure of the outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse continues, collecting data for the protected-bike-lane project.

-The east end of Sylvan Way remains closed for a drainage project.

–Upcoming road work: SDOT has a project starting this weekend for Corson/Michigan/Bailey in Georgetown – here’s the notice.

TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

-Still a 2-boat schedule for WSF’s Triangle Route (check here for alerts/updates).

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday runs).

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Open to all.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The alternate route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.