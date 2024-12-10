West Seattle, Washington

10 Tuesday

SDOT director Greg Spotts leaving after two years

December 10, 2024 3:15 pm
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, July 27, 2022)

SDOT will be changing directors again. After 2+ years, Greg Spotts announced today that he’s leaving in 2025. “This morning I notified the Mayor of my intent to resign my position effective 2/12/25. On a personal level, moving to Seattle alone has been hard, particularly living so far away from my mother in CA and father in NY. In 2025 I will pursue professional opportunities closer to my loved ones.” Spotts was an executive in Los Angeles’s transportation department when Mayor Bruce Harrell hired him to succeed SDOT’s previous non-interim director, Sam Zimbabwe; he was confirmed right before the West Seattle Bridge’s 2 1/2-year closure ended in September 2022. Harrell at the time called him a “transformational leader.” Zimbabwe had the job for three years, hired by Harrell’s predecessor Jenny Durkan.

4 Replies to "SDOT director Greg Spotts leaving after two years"

  • k December 10, 2024 (3:24 pm)
    Those who work in the Department are saying he was asked to leave last week, before he tendered his resignation.  SDOT was vocally against removing the safety curb on Delridge, so this was kind of predictable.  Who wants to run a department that can have their workload driven by individual councilmembers’ commute peeves rather than data and generally accepted traffic principles?

    • Bbron December 10, 2024 (3:57 pm)
      Still waiting for all of Saka’s data on what the curb impacts on public safety is…

  • CarDriver December 10, 2024 (3:26 pm)
    Can’t think of anything positive that he’s accomplished. Won’t be missed. 

  • millie December 10, 2024 (3:41 pm)
    I was impressed with Director Spotts during the budget hearings.    The period of his tenure with the City of Seattle does not give one an opportunity to evaluate one’s potential growth.  Ultimately,  could  have ended up as one of the better SDOT Directors.  Understandable the desire to be close to one’s family.  Best wishes!

