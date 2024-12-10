SDOT director Greg Spotts leaving after two years

(WSB photo, July 27, 2022)

SDOT will be changing directors again. After 2+ years, Greg Spotts announced today that he’s leaving in 2025. “This morning I notified the Mayor of my intent to resign my position effective 2/12/25. On a personal level, moving to Seattle alone has been hard, particularly living so far away from my mother in CA and father in NY. In 2025 I will pursue professional opportunities closer to my loved ones.” Spotts was an executive in Los Angeles’s transportation department when Mayor Bruce Harrell hired him to succeed SDOT’s previous non-interim director, Sam Zimbabwe; he was confirmed right before the West Seattle Bridge’s 2 1/2-year closure ended in September 2022. Harrell at the time called him a “transformational leader.” Zimbabwe had the job for three years, hired by Harrell’s predecessor Jenny Durkan.