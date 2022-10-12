South Seattle College searching for interim president after Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap becomes Seattle Colleges’ interim chancellor

The photo at left is from four years ago, when we talked with Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap early in her first year as president of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), headquartered in West Seattle’s Puget Ridge neighborhood. Now she’s serving as interim chancellor of the entire Seattle Colleges system and searching for an interim SSC president. Here’s the SSC announcement with details:

The Seattle Colleges Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap as interim chancellor for the Seattle Colleges District (which includes South Seattle College, Seattle Central College, and North Seattle College), effective October 2022 and running through June 2023.

Prior to her appointment, Rimando-Chareunsap has served as South Seattle College (SSC) president since 2018 and worked at SSC for over 22 years.

Rimando-Chareunsap has initiated an immediate search for SSC’s interim president with opportunities for feedback and guidance from the college community. She will serve a dual role as interim chancellor and president at SSC until the interim president is named in December.

“The Seattle Colleges are a jewel of this community,” said Rimando-Chareunsap. “It is a privilege to work alongside my dedicated colleagues who are passionate about lifting all in our region and transforming disenfranchisement and exclusion into belonging and agency.”

“Seattle Colleges is fortunate to have such a qualified leader already part of our institution. Dr. Rimando-Chareunsap has done a fantastic job building community and leading with conviction,” said Seattle Colleges Board Chair Louise Chernin. “We are energized by her commitment to strengthen the Colleges and provide stability and leadership for our faculty, staff and students.”

Plans are under way to conduct a national search for a permanent chancellor. Rimando-Chareunsap will serve as interim chancellor through June 2023, or when a permanent chancellor is appointed.