HAPPENING NOW: Alki Beach Pride, day 1

That big boom box at 57th/Alki is at the heart of the first day of this year’s Alki Beach Pride celebration, outside Blue Moon Burgers. Here’s the view from the side facing away from the beach:

Music with performers and DJs continues there until 7 pm. There’s also a mini-street fair on 57th, which is closed to cars on the block south of Alki Avenue:

The rainbow arch is a perfect setting for photos:

Tomorrow the music heads east to Seacrest, outside Marination Ma Kai, noon-5 pm Sunday. Other Sunday events include 11 am-3 pm drag brunch at Arthur’s in The Admiral District, 1 pm roll-out parade – rollerskates, bicycles, etc. – from Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) and outdoor movie “The Birdcage” at Alki Playground at 7 pm Sunday. This is the ninth year for Alki Beach Pride, reduced in scope during the pandemic.