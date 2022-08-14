CORONAVIRUS: Vaccination pop-up at Seacrest today

Thanks to Carolyn for the tip. You can get COVID vaccinations/boosters at a West Seattle pop-up now through 3 pm. It’s happening at Seacrest Park (1660 Harbor SW) now through 3 pm. The county website says it’s in partnership with Alki Beach Pride, though ABP activities at Seacrest don’t officially start until noon. No specifics are listed for this one beyond the time but pop-ups are generally open to all, first-come first-served, no appointment required.