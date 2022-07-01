SPORTS: West Seattle Little League softball, baseball All-Star teams’ latest big wins

Congratulations to three West Seattle Little League softball and baseball teams for big wins! The updates are from WSLL’s Kristin Widman:

Juniors softball secures spot in district 7 championship

Three cheers for the Juniors (13-14 year olds) softball team, who won their game on Wednesday to advance to the WA District 7 championship game in their inaugural season with West Seattle Little League! The game starts at 10 am on Saturday, July 2 at Mt Rainier High School (22450 19th Ave S) in Des Moines. WSLL is excited to field 2 softball All-Stars teams (Juniors and 10s) this year and watch the teams thrive and represent the best of West Seattle.

12s baseball – state-bound

The 12s All-Stars baseball team went undefeated in their tournament run and fought off a tough South Highline National LL team on Thursday, winning 7-2. Parker Manderino launched a home run in the first inning. The 12s move on to the state tournament starting July 16 at 4:30 pm at Lynndale Park (18927 72nd Ave W) in Lynnwood.

11s baseball – state-bound

The 11s All-Stars baseball team also won big on Thursday, defeating Renton LL 13-3. They tallied a total of 10 hits in the game. Brookes Kalivoda drove in 5 runs on 2 hits including a home run. The 11s state tournament run begins July 16 at Federal Way National Little League Complex (450 SW Campus Dr).

For the All-Stars tournament schedule, visit the WSLL website: https://www.westseattlelittleleague.com