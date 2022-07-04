Person dies in Junction alley

Thanks for the tips about the police/fire response in the alley east of the 4500 block of 44th SW in The Junction around 11 am, just east of Wells Fargo. Police told us the call came in as a person down, and the person had died. Archived emergency-radio audio indicates someone was trying to perform CPR before responders arrived, and SFD continued trying, but the person could not be revived. It’ll be up to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. No other info so far.