TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

June 23, 2022 6:02 am
9:21 PM: Caller reports the 35th/Barton signal is flashing red.

6:02 AM: Good morning; welcome to Thursday, June 23rd.

WEATHER

Today’s forecast is back to sunshine and a high around 70. (Now both Sunday and Monday are forecast for possible 90s!)

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

823rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four recently installed cameras!):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes"

  • Jeepney June 23, 2022 (7:13 am)
    Contractors hard at work repairing our bridge, definitely not a gig for the faint of heart.

  • Earth haulers? June 23, 2022 (10:33 am)
    WSB, any idea where the earth haulers going up and down Graham st for the last two days are working? It’s the level of activity I would expect from the Lowman project but did not see anything yesterday when I went down to look. I saw a number of loads hauling out concrete yesterday afternoon. If it’s a public project I’d like to let someone know that their drivers are traveling much too fast on this road and their frequent use of their (illegal) Jack brake is not appreciated! 

    • WSB June 23, 2022 (10:38 am)
      No new public projects that I’m aware of nor large excavations – definitely not Lowman as all their major work is done. Shortest shortcut would be to report it to SDOT and make it their job to figure out who has a street-use permit for that haul route.

