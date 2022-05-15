WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: More of your feathered neighbors

Big thanks to the photographers who have shared more views of our feathered neighbors, Above, James Tilley photographed a juvenile Bald Eagle and Caspian Tern flyby; below, Matthew Olson found a Marbled Murrelet:

Gene Pavola caught this bird (ID, anyone?) watching the water from a pole perch:

Jim Clark shares another golden view of a duck family at Seola Pond:

This Canada Goose family was on its way to Elliott Bay when photographed by Jerry Simmons:

Away from the water, Jerry also got this pic of a Black-headed Grosbeak:

This photo of a Brown-headed Cowbird is from Gary Jones:

We also feature bird photos some mornings in our daily event lists, so don't skip those if you enjoyed these.