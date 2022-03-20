WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen delivery van recovered

Pat sent the report:

An Amazon truck and a police car showed up this morning at 51st and Pritchard to recover a stolen delivery van. The stolen van was found empty. Late Saturday afternoon two white delivery vans drove into the residential neighborhood just northwest of Admiral. Delivery boxes were transferred from one to the other. One van was abandoned; the second van left with the stolen packages and the two drivers. The recovery driver said the Amazon delivery van was stolen from Alki when the driver was making a delivery.

We don’t have an incident number for the original theft but the recovery is logged as 22-0069340. We reported last week on another delivery-vehicle theft, with that one resulting in an arrest and felony charge; the suspect in that case remains in jail.