SPORTS: Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club’s visiting coach arrives to level up your tennis skills

Interested in – or already playing – tennis? The Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club asked us to share this opportunity with you:

(Pictured left to right are Youth Coaches and Tennis Pros: Mason, Nick, Siggy, Caerwyn, Clara, Honora)

If you’re looking to start or refine tennis skills, or meet other tennis players, look no further! Top-notch Adult and Youth/Junior Tennis instruction is available in West Seattle (no more driving across the Bridge!) Caerwyn Evans, Founder & Tennis Pro of WynTennis Academy, and his coaching staff (Siggy Menzel & Josh Bailin) will be at “The Arb” through August 31st. Arbor Heights Swim & Tennis Club is fortunate to have partnered with WynTennis to bring their dynamic and fun squad to the PNW. Caerwyn was recently awarded the Manager of the Year for Coachella Valley and he is excited to be teaching in the northwest to escape the desert heat. Classes are open to non-members! Additional info and registration can be found here.