WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another stolen pickup; charge filed in theft of delivery driver’s car; business break-in attempt

Two auto-theft notes start West Seattle Crime Watch this morning, followed by a break-in attempt at an auto-repair business:

ANOTHER STOLEN PICKUP: In addition to the stolen work truck noted early this morning, we have word of another pickup theft, from Chad:

Unfortunately our truck was stolen sometime between Thursday evening and Friday morning from Fairmount Ave at Stevens. It’s a black 1993 GMC Sierra stepside, license plate B72971Z I’m reporting it to SPD now but would appreciate data if it’s spotted. She’s been in the family for almost 30 years and is loved!

CHARGE FILED IN THEFT OF DELIVERY DRIVER’S CAR: The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged the suspect in a West Seattle car theft earlier this week. 43-year-old Mark A. Walker of Kent is accused of stealing a package-delivery worker’s car this past Monday night. Court documents say the driver left his 2005 Camry running while making a delivery near 24th/Holden, and while he was gone “for two minutes,” somebody jumped in and drove it away. His Apple AirPods were in the car and had a tracking feature, so he used that in addition to calling police. Less than an hour and a half later, officers spotted the stolen car being driven near Rainier/Walker. They followed it, attempted to pull it over, and finally caught up with the driver at a stoplight – at which point, they say, he took off again. Ten minutes later, police again spotted the car downtown, and this time were able to contact and arrest the driver, identified as Walker, who the charging documents say told police “I’m so high, man, I don’t even know what I was doing” and admitted to taking the car. He was booked into jail; prosecutors asked for $10,000 bail and the judge ordered $5,000, on which he’s still being held. The charging documents say he has one adult felony conviction, for theft, almost 20 years ago.

BUSINESS BREAK-IN ATTEMPT: Todd at Swedish Automotive (35th/Kenyon; WSB sponsor) reports a break-in attempt: